Five homes will be included in the Pat Duffy Community Center’s 36th annual Holiday Tour of Homes from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 3.
They will include the Pierre homes of Chad and Leslie Hicks, Troy and Veronica Morley, and Jeff and Jessica Hanig, and Fort Pierre homes of Trevor and Amber Wiebe and Tyler and Megan Neuharth.
The Wiebes will feature a Christmas tree, holiday decorations on the fireplace mantle and a few knicknacks. The couple moved to the townhouse from a larger home now that they are about to become empty nesters.
Amber Wiebe works at Country Carpet & Flooring in Pierre and Troy Wiebe is a retired federal probation officer who has accepted a position with the state Lottery.
The Hicks designed and built their dream home on a property they had owned for eight years. The first home they built is nearby.
“When you walk in the front door, we have the windows in the back,” Leslie said about their four-bedroom modern farmhouse. “We have the best views of sunsets in town.”
The decor is “pretty minimalistic,” she said. “It’s pretty much black and white.”
Decorating for the holiday is normally a weekend project.
“I like a very natural look for Christmas,” Leslie said.
She is the scheduler for the governor and Chad is a manager at Morris Inc.
The Neuharths are selling their 1-year-old home now that Tyler’s job has changed and they are moving to Sioux Falls, but they still wanted to participate in the Tour of Homes.
Megan teaches first grade in Brandon Valley and Tyler is a business manager for a national pet pharmacy company.
At the Morley’s home, Veronica joked that her husband, Troy, doesn’t let her start decorating their 4,400-square-foot home for Christmas before Halloween.
“I usually start on Nov. 1,” Veronica said.
They put up 17 Christmas trees and a lot of lights.
“My tallest tree is 12 feet and the smallest is a 3-footer,” she said.
The couple places trees in every bedroom and decorating the inside of the home takes about three weekends. The Morleys typically have the outside decorated by now, but the recent coldsnap delayed that process.
“We live right in town, but it feels like we are in the country with a view and wildlife in the back,” Veronica said. “The former owners did an amazing job of designing it.”
Jessica said there’s two good things about including her 5-year-old Pierre home in the Tour of Homes.
The fundraiser benefits the Pat Duffy Community Center’s and she had her home decorated for the Christmas holiday by Thanksgiving.
“We won’t be rushing to get it done,” Jessica, business manager at Beck Motors, said.
Capital City Florists will provide Christmas decor, Bouquet Studios will have a floral centerpiece and Megan Bertsch’s catering business, Salt, will offer goodies.
A board member for Capital Area United Way, Jessica likes supporting nonprofits like the community center, which benefits from the United Way campaign.
“It’s a good benefit and helps the community center and programs they run in the community,” she said.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
