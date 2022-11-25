Five homes will be included in the Pat Duffy Community Center’s 36th annual Holiday Tour of Homes from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 3.

They will include the Pierre homes of Chad and Leslie Hicks, Troy and Veronica Morley, and Jeff and Jessica Hanig, and Fort Pierre homes of Trevor and Amber Wiebe and Tyler and Megan Neuharth.

Was the information in this article useful?


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments