Traffic to be only slightly restricted during bridge construction

Vehicle traffic will remain open throughout the Missouri River bridge construction project.
This is according to a newsletter put out by the S.D. Department of Transportation concerning the replacement of the Lt. Cmdr. John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge between Pierre and Fort Pierre. Only intermittent traffic control will be needed.
Starting this Spring, one westbound lane will be closed. The other westbound lane will be kept open for traffic through to the Fall.
Both westbound lanes will be closed in 2022 until completion. At that time, the eastbound lanes will be used for one lane traffic in each direction.
Width restrictions will be in place in 2022 during one the lane traffic in each direction. Detours for oversize loads will be diverted to SD-204 at Oahe Dam.
New bridge completion is anticipated and should be open for traffic at the end of 2022.
Removal of the existing bridge is expected in 2023 with no anticipated lane closures.
Construction began in November 2020, and is expected to be completed by December 2023. The drilled shaft construction is anticipated to begin this month. Substructure construction will continue through 2021.
Five cranes will be used during the construction of the new bridge. Three cranes will be floating on barges in the river, one crane will be on the Fort Pierre riverbank, and one crane will be on the Pierre riverbank. The land cranes will construct the abutments and help load materials to and from the barges. The floating cranes will be used to construct the substructure, erect steel, and service the superstructure work.
As a regular part of the newsletter, a local subcontractor is spotlighted. The East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center is one of the subcontractors on this project. They have been offering landscape design and installation in central South Dakota for almost 70 years. They will be doing the landscape work on the plaza areas to be on each side of the river near the bridge.
