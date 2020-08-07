Every first Monday evening of the month Fire Station No. 1 of the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department holds different training exercises. On August 3, members refreshed their ‘pump proficiency’ skills, at Steamboat Park.
“We want it to become second nature, so when you get out of that truck you have water ready for when they call for it,” said Bill Newling, first lieutenant PVFD. “We go through different scenarios; hydrant collapse, line breaks, setting pressure for the nozzle Everybody has to do pump proficiency every year - it’s something everyone in the department has to have for us to drive to the scene.
Fire Station No. 1’s next training, Sept. 7, is a ‘rescue & attack,’ where Pierre’s old city hall will be spewing fake smoke. Firefighters will put on rescue packs to save a dummy from the ‘burning’ building, while others attack the fire. Another fire station might join in on the exercise.
“We are always looking for people to volunteer for the fire department,” said Newling. “Ask any member of the fire department, or go down to Station No. 1. Currently there are 55-60 PVFD members. We could have approximately 99 members. Not all members answer a call because some could be of town during the call.”
You must be at least 18 years old. Newling said there is an initial interview process, like applying for a job, because firefighters, though non-paid volunteers, are ‘employees’ of the city when it comes to insurance and worker’s compensation. Applicants go through a background check, then a physical which is paid for by the city. Then they are assigned to a fire station, and applicants can request a specific station. As a PVFD member, the trainee has two years to earn certification - 120 hours of training, much of which can be done online. The hands-on sections are intense - though often fun - experiences.
Red helmets are worn by firefighters who are still working for certification. Yellow is for when after certification is earned. Black helmets are worn by captains. White helmets are reserved for the fire chief, deputy chief and assistant chief. Pierre has four fire stations, thus four companies. It also has a heavy rescue unit and a ladder truck unit (Truck 1). Each company and unit can have approximately 15-or-so members. The Rescue unit has four members who are Rescue only.
The Pierre and Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Departments have a reciprocal agreement that the other department responds to the first’s call, sending a truck and crew as a Rapid Intervention Team as a back-up to rescue any downed firefighter.
