Ever experienced a close talker? How about a neighbor whose house is too close for comfort? We’ve all probably been there.
Trees can have neighbors that are too close as well. Envision a forest where trees grow where they can. The oldest ones tower above all others, middle-aged trees compete with each other for light and space and year-old saplings struggle to survive in the understory. It is here that the effects of trees too close to each other is widespread. Thin, stretching for the light branches with few leaves, weak limbs that often break in the wind, and insect and disease often attacking the weakest of the understory trees.
Often the only way a young tree makes it past just a few years is if a dominant, large tree falls creating a gap in the canopy that lets light down to the saplings. Then the race is on.
Most residential or urban forests do not follow the examples set by nature for good reason. Lawns, roads, driveways, houses, etc. all take up “floor” space and accepted design concepts generally do not use complete canopy coverages and instead call for individual or clumps of trees surrounded by open areas. However, even in these situations trees can be planted too close to each other.
I was recently given the opportunity to examine a public urban forest that had multiple examples of trees planted too close to each other. Although this was on a property that received ample irrigation, the understory trees showed many signs of stress due to a lack of light. Many of these trees had been in the ground for several decades and in many areas the effects of being too close to each other was striking.
To initially rectify the worst of these areas will take a few weeks work with a chainsaw but to achieve a final, good and healthy urban forest will take decades to develop.
Other examples of trees too close together are unfortunately common in pretty much any city across the nation excepting those communities at extremely high latitudes where trees just simply won’t grow. Three trees in a boulevard instead of a single tree. Trees not planted too close to each other but planted too close to a building. Trees that have been in the ground for just a few years that have already growing into each other. All too common.
Every tree has an expected height and width. Most trees are sold with tags that describe these measurements, and for our area if a range of measurements is given, we probably are on the low end of the range due to our hot, dry summers. Take the width, divide by two, and that’s the expected radius of that species of tree. That plus the expected radius of neighboring trees added together is as close as you should plant the trees. With a few modifications, this even holds for trees planted for wind, sight, snow and sound breaks.
Yes, small immature trees planted at expected mature distances away from neighbors looks, well, funny. But after a few years the “extra” distance between neighbors will be worth it!
Art Smith is a co-owner at East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 SD Hwy 34, Pierre.
