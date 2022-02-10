Are you someone who likes to do genuine things for others without giving it a second thought?
One day that is growing in popularity by the year happens on Feb. 17 and is known as Random Acts of Kindness Day. This day can be celebrated by organizations, groups or individuals.
Transitioning into a new year can always be a bit overwhelming, and sometimes this can be just the kind of thing to add a spark to your life.
Random acts of kindness do not have to cost anything, and there is no correct way to do it. If you are not sure where to start, here are a few ideas:
Pay it forward: Buy a family member, friend or coworker a coffee or a snack. But remember, not every act needs to be monetary-based.
Leave a note for someone to tell them you appreciate them – no explanation needed.
Donate to your favorite charity.
Send a thank-you or thinking-of-you card to someone or an organization.
Smile and say hello to a random person.
The sky is the limit when it comes to spreading kindness. Maybe it will become a new habit. Not only do these acts bring joy and make the receiver feel good, but most often the giver feels just as positive. So let’s get out there and make someone’s day!
We want to help spread kindness within our communities and thank our health care workers. You can sign up and we’ll donate in your honor so we can provide these workers with free coffee or give back to the community with a food donation.
