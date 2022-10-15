Twins Jackie Richey and Jen Nedrebo’s careers took them away from Pierre and eventually brought them back, where both teach at Buchanan Elementary School this year.
“We’re just a few steps away from each other,” Richey, who teaches first grade, said. “Jen’s room is about 10 feet (from mine).”
The 44-year-old twins have always and will always be each other’s best friends.
“I just have loved being a twin,” Nedrebo, who teaches reading intervention, said. “I feel bad for twins that don’t always have that friend to do things with.”
Born in Miller, the twins were in fourth grade when the family, which includes their older sister, Shelly, and parents, Mike and Mary Thorson, moved to Pierre.
In Miller, a town of 1,300, twins were special. But, not necessarily in Pierre.
“We actually had four sets of twins in our class the year we graduated,” Richey said.
Both graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 1996, where they belonged to the choir and band — Richey played the trumpet and Nedrebo, the flute.
In high school, the sisters taught Wednesday and Sunday School at Luke Memorial Church in Pierre. At age 14, both waitressed at Golden Corral and when the Pierre restaurant closed, they moved to the now-closed Economart grocery store, where Richey was a cashier and Nedrebo worked in the deli.
Both followed the footsteps of their older sister and went to Northern State University in Aberdeen, where the twins studied elementary education and were roommates for a while.
“We would email every night, even in college,” Richey said about after they received their own rooms. “This was pretexting.”
Richey minored in reading and Nedrebo minored in early childhood education. They graduated in December of 2000.
Their early teaching careers took them to small South Dakota towns three hours apart from each other. Richey taught kindergarten and first grade for nine years in Bowdle, a town of 470. Nedrebo taught kindergarten for three years in White River, population 533.
In 2005, Nedrebo returned to Pierre to teach at Jefferson Elementary. In 2009, Richey returned to Pierre for a teaching position at Jefferson. They taught together at Jefferson for a few years and now are at Buchanan together.
“When I moved to Buchanan, she helped me organize my classroom,” Richey said. “It’s nice to come to work and do our own thing, yet we can holler back and forth.”
“We do teach in a very similar manner in a lot of ways,” Nedrebo added. “We have similar backgrounds. It’s fun to carry over some of those things Mrs. Ritchey is doing.”
“They (the students) love it,” Richey said about working at Buchanan together. They like to work with both of us and think it’s fun. I even have a twin in the classroom.”
Both continue to belong to Luke Memorial. Richey is president of the Pierre Education Association and Nedrebo is vice president. Richey also plays the trumpet in the Capital City Band.
Since the twins share similar work schedules, they appreciate their free time together, including watching Governors sports, the arts and supporting their own children.
Nedrebo married her husband Jayson in 2002. Their son Trey graduated from T.F. Riggs this year and is a freshman at Dakota State University in Madison.
Richey married her husband Dennis in 2003. Their children are Kaitlyn and Spencer, a junior and freshman at Riggs, respectively.
Richey was her sister’s maid of honor and Nedrebo was Richey’s matron of honor.
