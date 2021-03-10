Guillermo Arceo-Estrada, age 23, and Eduardo Velasquez-Padilla, a/k/a Eduardo Velazquez-Padilla, age 30, were indicted on January 12 by a federal grand jury for a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
On March 9, both men pled not guilty to the indictment.
According to the Department of Justice release, the maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The Indictment alleges that on November 5, 2020, in Pierre, Arceo-Estrada and Velasquez-Padilla, then being aliens illegally and unlawfully in the United States, did knowingly possess several firearms.
