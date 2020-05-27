The South Dakota State Library has announced the 2020 recipients of the 21st Century School Library Award. The award recognizes school libraries as Effective, Enhanced or Exemplary, based on performance in three areas: place, which refers to the learning environment (both physical and online), programming, and the professional.
Applicants conduct a self-assessment and provide evidence of their ability to meet South Dakota's guidelines for school libraries. Award status is valid for a three-year period.
The South Dakota State Library, a division of the SD Department of Education, annually recognizes schools with libraries that meet the characteristics of a 21st century school library.
The 21st Century School Library Committee, comprised of library and education professionals, reviews all applications. Awards recognize the status of the library based on the South Dakota School Library Guidelines. Award announcements are made in late May/early June. Awardees are also formally recognized at an annual conference held in the fall.
The two local awardees are:
Georgia Morse Middle School Library, Pierre - librarian Renae Lehman, administrators Kyley Cumbow & Brandon Lowery - Exemplary 2019-2022.
T.F. Riggs High School Library, Pierre - librarian Pam C. Kringel, administrator Kevin Mutchelknaus - Enhanced 2018-2021.
