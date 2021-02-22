United States Attorney Ron Parsons has announced that he is stepping down as chief federal law enforcement officer for the District of South Dakota, effective Feb. 26.
According to the Department of Justice release, Parsons’ resignation was expected and is part of the regular transition of appointed officials from office when a new presidential administration comes in.
“Law enforcement is a vital, noble, and truly rewarding profession, and I encourage young people of all backgrounds to consider it as a career,” said Parsons. “Above all, I am deeply appreciative of the men and women of the U.S. Attorney’s Office working in each of our three branches in Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls. Their friendship, professionalism, and good will have made my job as enjoyable as it was rewarding. Every day, their continued hard work and dedication to the pursuit of justice makes South Dakota, and our nation, a better place to live. Any credit for accomplishments during my tenure as United States Attorney belongs solely to them and our law enforcement partners.”
Parsons was nominated by President Trump in September 2017 and began serving as United States Attorney on January 5, 2018, following his unanimous confirmation by the Senate.
“I thank Sen. Thune and Sen. Rounds for recommending me for this position and placing their trust in my abilities to serve the people of South Dakota as their chief federal law enforcement officer,” Parsons said.
Following his departure, he intends to return to private practice in Sioux Falls.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney and Criminal Chief Dennis R. Holmes will serve as Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of South Dakota.
