The wide range of drugstore medications to treat fevers and headaches can be puzzling. They can seem to be “all the same thing.”
They’re not. There are basically two “branches” in this tree of over-the-counter medications, and understanding the two is a great place to start when it comes to choosing the best one for you and your family.
Sometimes people go with what they know.
“We often use particular OTC medicines because that’s what our parents used, or we’re just used to buying one kind,” family medicine physician Dr. Brandon Steger, Avera Medical Group Aberdeen, said.
It’s important to consider the class of the drug. It breaks down into two main categories:
- Acetaminophen (Tylenol)
- Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, or NSAIDs, including aspirin, ibuprofen (Advil) and naproxen (Aleve)
Relief for you
Most of these medications provide roughly the same effectiveness when it comes to pain relief, including headaches and other pains, such as sore muscles. They are mostly equal for fever reduction, too.
“While NSAIDs are as effective with inflammation and fever, they present some toxicity problems or adverse side effects,” Steger said. “These problems are less common with Tylenol, which is why it’s usually a first choice.”
Consider those facts when you’re making choices for yourself or your family.
Other considerations
Starting with acetaminophen -- Tylenol -- makes sense for a number of reasons.
- Acetaminophen has less impact on your kidneys when your body processes it. People who have kidney conditions should use acetaminophen.
- Acetaminophen is easier on the stomach in most cases. NSAIDs can impact people who have digestion issues or who might have allergies to certain drugs in this group.
- Allergies to acetaminophen are rarer than NSAID allergies.
- Acetaminophen does not thin our blood. Aspirin is generally not used for pain or fever since other products have less toxicity. Low-dose aspirin can be used for cardiovascular disease prevention, but this should be guided by your physician.
- When you take other OTC or prescription drugs, there’s less likelihood of a bad interaction with acetaminophen.
Take as directed
The best way to make the most of over-the-counter medication is to follow the dosage and instructions on the packaging – they will help you avoid risks. Many multi-symptom cold medicines, as well as ones that aid sleep, may have pain-relief ingredients. Read labels carefully to avoid overdosing.
“Every medicine has possible side effects and risk, so take them as directed,” Steger said. “Most of the over-the-counter medications with different formulations, such as capsule, tablet or liquid, work in a similar fashion and at the same pace – the only difference is measured in minutes.”
He also said liver damage – and other troubling symptoms – can occur when people take high doses of any of these medications.
Working with a primary care provider who can help you manage your health – and can answer your questions about both prescriptions and those you purchase over the counter – is a great way to avoid risks, too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.