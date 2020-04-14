The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) has added a feature to allow unemployment insurance claimants to track the status of their initial claim online any time.
“The status will show in green on the main screen when a claimant is logged in,” said Marcia Hultman, Secretary Labor and Regulation. “We are hoping this new feature will reduce calls to our call center, as this has been a frequent question.”
To ensure benefits are paid as quickly as possible, claimants must enter correct and current personal information, such as Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and bank accounts. Incorrect information will cause payment delay.
Unemployment claimants filing a weekly request for benefits should call 605-626-3212 after 6 p.m. CDT, or file online at RAclaims.sd.gov. Visit https://bit.ly/UIpayment to view video tutorials on how to file a weekly request for payment and other tips, quick links and options available.
