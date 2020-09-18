The anticipated Capital Area United Way free tailgate party has been canceled due to COVID concerns.

The community event was to have been a kickoff to the 2020-2021 fundraising campaign “1 Team, 1 Mission” campaign. It was planned to be on the ‘Upper Deck’ in the rear parking lot of the St. Charles Lounge, 5-7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19.

"The Capital Area United Way is dedicated to keeping the safety of the community and our volunteers as a top priority," said Micah Palmer, with Maxwell Strategies. "Due to increased COVID cases in our area, we are canceling our 1 Team 1 Mission Tailgate Party the evening of Saturday, September 19 which was to be held at the St Charles. We hope you will help us keep the momentum of our annual campaign going virtually, by growing our team throughout the community." For updates, visit Capareaunitedway.org.

