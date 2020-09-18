The anticipated Capital Area United Way free tailgate party has been canceled due to COVID concerns.
The community event was to have been a kickoff to the 2020-2021 fundraising campaign “1 Team, 1 Mission” campaign. It was planned to be on the ‘Upper Deck’ in the rear parking lot of the St. Charles Lounge, 5-7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19.
"The Capital Area United Way is dedicated to keeping the safety of the community and our volunteers as a top priority," said Micah Palmer, with Maxwell Strategies. "Due to increased COVID cases in our area, we are canceling our 1 Team 1 Mission Tailgate Party the evening of Saturday, September 19 which was to be held at the St Charles. We hope you will help us keep the momentum of our annual campaign going virtually, by growing our team throughout the community." For updates, visit Capareaunitedway.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.