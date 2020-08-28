The following local students have been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities. To qualify, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Blunt — Layna Darling, senior, College of Liberal Arts

Pierre — Sabrina Kintz, sophomore, College of Food, Agriculture & Natural Resources Science

Pierre — Nathan Zimmerman, senior, College of Education & Human Development

Tags

Load comments