The following local students have been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities. To qualify, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Blunt — Layna Darling, senior, College of Liberal Arts
Pierre — Sabrina Kintz, sophomore, College of Food, Agriculture & Natural Resources Science
Pierre — Nathan Zimmerman, senior, College of Education & Human Development
