A couple of weeks ago I announced the Capital Journal was putting together an event called Best of Preps that would celebrate the accomplishments of 26 athletes chosen by leaders at the schools based on performance, sportsmanship, integrity, work ethic and attitude.
We've come a long way in a very short time on putting this event together, although we still have quite a few things to get done. Here's the latest information:
- The 26 athletes have been notified and all 26 have accepted the invite and will be present to accept their award.
- Awards are being designed and each athlete will come up on stage to receive theirs.
- The date and location have been set: May 27. The event starts at 7 p.m. at the Ramkota.
- Tickets go on sale on May 3 and can be purchased at capjournal.com/bestofprepstix or in-person at the Capital Journal for $35 per ticket.
- Sam Willard, T.F. Riggs graduate, former professional basketball player, and Co-Director of Sacred Hoops is our guest speaker.
- Dinner is included with the purchase of a ticket.
- We're working to create a "Hall of Fame" environment for the award winners including a red carpet and photo-op area.
- Radio spots begin next week to promote the event. It is open to the public and we hope you will join us in celebrating these young athletes.
- A special publication is being designed to highlight these award winners in print and will be distributed in the Capital Journal, at various locations around the high schools and online.
- A portion of every ticket sold will be donated back to the participating schools.
- We'll be working with the Ramkota to adhere to social distancing guidelines and masks are recommended.
The students, their families and their respective schools are excited about this event and have been very cooperative in getting information to us. Every person or business that we've talked to about having an event like this in Pierre has been very appreciative of our efforts to start an annual event like this for our schools. Sam Willard, our guest speaker and a T.F. Riggs graduate told me an event like this was long overdue. I agree with Sam and we are doing everything we can to make this a big success.
You can help make this event a success and ensure we can do it yearly along with the creation of other events that celebrate the accomplishments of our young people. What's next? Academic All-Stars -- more on that later this year.
How can you support this event? Join us at the Ramkota on May 27. If you know one of the award winners, love to support our area athletic programs, or want to hear a great message from Sam Willard, then grab some tickets. If you're a local business, show your support for events like this by becoming a sponsor just like Wegner Auto Company.
I hope you'll join us.
Best,
-Jeff
