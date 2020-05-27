Jean Rounds and her husband, Mike (U.S. senator), have provided the following update on Jean’s cancer treatment:
Last week, Jean and Mike traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., for Jean’s 90-day post-radiation checkup. After several days of testing, no evidence of cancer was found.
“After a series of important tests last week, we are thankful to share the news that Jean’s cancer treatment has remained successful,” said Mike and Jean. “The past year has been the toughest one we’ve faced. We’re grateful for all the prayers and support we have received. We feel very fortunate for the care we have received from our doctors, both at Mayo and here in South Dakota. We express our sincere thanks to all the folks here in South Dakota that continue to keep those prayers coming.”
Over the past year, Jean underwent six successful rounds of chemo, surgery to remove the remaining portion of her tumor, and radiation treatment which was completed in February.
