UPDATED: A break in a MNI Wiconi trunk water line in Forth Pierre led to a shut down of water supply in the city and temporary water-use restrictions imposed on city residents and businesses starting at 5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, until further notice, said Mayor Gloria Hanson.
No lawn watering will be allowed during the restriction period and everybody is asked to reduce water use as much as possible while the city uses stored supplies until the break is repaired, perhaps as early as Saturday.
MNI Wiconi, from its treatment plant just northwest of the city, provides Fort Pierre with its drinking water that comes from the Missouri River to the plant and then into town.
A crew from MNI Wiconi and the Bureau of Reclamation is working on the leak in a trunk line that also serves other communities. The crews will be at the leak site near the Bad River on Friday, with the hope it will be fixed by Saturday, Aug. 29, and city crews will be available if needed, Hanson said.
The restriction is needed to conserve the stored supplies for necessary uses, including any fire protection issues.
Hanson said city leaders thank members of the community for their cooperation in this effort. The city will announce when the restrictions can be lifted. For more information, call city hall at 605-223-7690.
