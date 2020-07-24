On July 21, during the House Agriculture Committee’s Nutrition, Oversight and Department Operations Subcommittee hearing, subcommittee ranking member Dusty Johnson (R-SD) questioned Greg Ibach, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Undersecretary, on the ongoing investigation into the cattle markets following the Holcomb, Kansas, fire in 2019.
Ibach told Johnson USDA was “nearing conclusion” and looks forward to “releasing a report from USDA in the very near future.”
“South Dakota’s cattle producers are facing extreme volatility in the cattle market, and I remain concerned about potential anti-competitive activity in the highly concentrated meatpacking industry,” said U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-SD).
Thune issued a statement after the USDA released a report on its investigation into cattle market volatility during the coronavirus pandemic and following a 2019 fire at a Tyson Foods beef plant in Holcomb, Kansas. The report provides an analysis on cattle market conditions and considerations for improving the cattle market. The investigation into potential violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act is ongoing.
“South Dakota’s cattle producers are facing extreme volatility in the cattle market. I remain concerned about potential anti-competitive activity in the highly concentrated meatpacking industry.” said Thune. “I look forward to reviewing the considerations provided in this report, and I will continue to press the Department of Justice to conclude its investigation into potential price manipulation and other anti-competitive activities in the meatpacking industry.”
On April 8, Thune urged USDA to take further action to strengthen the integrity of the cattle market by requesting that USDA’s Packers and Stockyards Division investigate the cattle market volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to conclude its investigation into beef pricing margins after the Holcomb, Kansas, Tyson plant fire.
U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-SD) issued a statement following the USDA’s release of the “Box Beef & Fed Cattle Price Spread Investigation Report.” This investigation was announced by USDA Secretary Perdue on August 29, 2019, following the Holcomb, Kansas, fire and was expanded to cover COVID-19 after the cattle market faced price disruption.
“I’m disappointed the investigation’s report did not conclude or outline any potential violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act. This report is incomplete, and I will continue to push USDA to finish the job,” said Johnson. “I am pleased that the report identified a number of policy approaches to address market weaknesses. USDA highlighted the importance of small processor capacity and risk management tools for producers.”
