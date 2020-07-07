Verhelst wins weekly Touching Hearts raffle
Sandy Verhelst won the weekly $50 prize from The Right Turn’s Touching Hearts fundraising raffle. Verhelst then drew the Five of Diamonds. She did not find the Ace of Hearts, which would have made her the grand winner of the ever-increasing prize.

The fundraiser continues with a new drawing every week until the Ace of Hearts is drawn from the ever-diminishing deck. There are 49 cards remaining in the deck and the current take-home prize is $580. The prize post increases as more tickets are sold.

Verhelst also received a gift certificate from Branding Iron Bistro. “Each week we are recognizing one of our host sites where tickets can be purchased to support the education programs at The Right Turn. Our host sites are Lynn’s Dakotamart in Pierre and Fort Pierre, Branding Iron Bistro and Cowboy Country Stores in Fort Pierre,” said Nancy Schlichenmayer, The Right Turn’s chief executive officer.

