The Pierre Senior Center had almost 50 members and guests attend its weekly Thursday noon potluck and entertainment.
“By a show of hands we estimated that more than 90% percent of our members have gotten their COVID shots,” said Don Zeller, illustrating the steady growing of attendance toward pre-Covid numbers. Dennis Tipton won the 50/50 drawing.
“It was a very informative and educational presentation today,” Zeller said. “We had a delightful presentation by artist Jim Pollock, telling us about the time he spent in Vietnam as an Army artist. Jim grew up in Pollock, SD, and graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in art. He was drafted into the Army in 1966 and was trained as a postal clerk. While serving in Korea he found out about an option to be an Army artist and was assigned to Vietnam. He went to Vietnam in 1977 and had open orders which allowed him to travel on any aircraft to anyplace in Vietnam so he could record the event using his artistic talents. He used a sketch book to record what he witnessed. At the end of his Vietnam tour he went to Hawaii to finalize his sketches into the finished drawings. He prefers to use watercolors for his drawings. Jim displayed 16 drawings and narratives for us to review. More information about Jim’s time in Vietnam can be found at the web site https://creativechair.org/james-pollock-south-dakota/
Next week Sandy Jacobson, a retired pharmacist, will share move-healthy living ideas. She will also be available at 11 a.m. for a personal review of your medications.
“We are always looking for musical entertainment or informative presentations for our Thursday noon potluck,” said Zeller. To volunteer, call the center at 605-224-7730.
