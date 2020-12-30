The numbers are mind-numbing. How does one find perspective to grasp the extent of the pandemic’s deadly impact on our families, friends, and neighbors?
With nearly 1,500 deaths in South Dakota and almost 350,000 nationwide, these are totals that respectively represent more people than reside in many of our South Dakota communities and a much greater population than any of our largest cities in the state. The toll continues to climb, and the daily updated figures feel like a relentless drum cadence that drones on in the background as we seek to maintain our lives while knowing someone we love could be next or perhaps that someone could be ourselves.
Instead of attempts to grapple with and scale our responses to these off-scale sums, we can place our focus on the remembrance of individual persons who have succumbed to the virus and or its complications. We can hold in our hearts, as much as we have capacity to do so, those families enduring grief because a loved one has died. We can connect specific names and faces of those impacted with our prayers and feelings of empathy in a way that transforms the more sterile macro view into a very personal micro view.
In other words, we need to frame our perspective around people rather than difficult-to-comprehend statistics. For me, I can try and get my head around 350,000 deaths in the United States or I can put my thoughts around our daughter-in-law, Meredith, and the loss she is living with in the death of her grandfather in New York from COVID in the early days of this outbreak. I can try and reconcile what 1,500 deaths in South Dakota means or I can hold in my mind and deepest inner being the faces of a family in our congregation who experienced the deaths of two close relatives in a very short period of time this fall. The image of their tears makes this real in ways far beyond any attempt at broad scope understanding. This picture and my understanding grow as I add one by one to my thoughts, feelings and prayers, the images of other families likewise enduring loss.
I’ve long held that the shortest verse in scripture, John 11:35, is one of the most significant. “Jesus wept,” as he grieved with Mary and all those crying over the death of Lazarus. He entered into their pain and was deeply troubled and disturbed as he stood before Lazarus’ tomb. Jesus expressed great empathy even though he was about to call forth Lazarus from the that tomb in a resuscitated life.
Jesus could have been indifferent. Why cry when in a few moments Lazarus would once again be alive? But Jesus wasn’t here just to “fix things.” He was here with love and compassion that formed the bonds of his relationship with this family. If they were weeping, he would in full sincerity and solidarity weep with them. Jesus is the example of what Paul later instructs in Romans 12:15, “Rejoice with those who rejoice, weep with those who weep.”
We rejoice with all those who rejoice in the miraculous development and roll-out of treatments and vaccines to deal with and eventually overcome this deadly scourge. In the meantime, many are grieving. Many more are yet to grieve as this pandemic continues its course.
So that we might better remember those who have died and sever any associations that the deceased and their hurting families are just numbers, our congregation is creating a visual reminder for the community. With the inspiring suggestion and support of one of our members, DiAnn Kleinsasser, First United Methodist Church is placing next week (starting Wednesday, Jan. 6) a display of 1,500 lights on the corner of our church grounds near the intersection of N. Central Avenue and W. Capitol Avenue. Each light represents the life of a person loved and now gone because of COVID. The lights in total provide a visual depiction of the cost and the loss we have incurred here in South Dakota.
As you perhaps drive past this memorial in the days and weeks to come, take in not only the whole broad view, also focus on an individual light or two. Call to mind and heart the name and memories of someone you’ve known or known of whose life is now represented by that light. Think of that person, their families, their network of friends and relationships.
Please offer a prayer for those left in grief and loneliness. This not only honors those who have passed away and we now entrust to God’s love, this supports the living, and helps us to realize more personally and powerfully the extent of what has been lost.
