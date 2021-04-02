If there is one thing that we have learned from the current (and hopefully soon to be over) pandemic, is that where there is a will, there is a way. We have learned how to connect virtually more efficiently and effectively. And that opens the doors for you to learn lessons to help our rural communities become stronger and more resilient.
Attending a virtual conference does not allow for many of the networking opportunities that a face-to-face conference offers. However, the time commitment, distance, and cost of attending often prevent us from attending at all. When a conference is held virtually, it allows more of us to participate without a big use of resources.
If you believe in the future of your community, you should participate in as many of these virtual opportunities that you can.
A great opportunity to give this a try is coming up in early April. The Midstates Community and Economic Development conference works to advance community and economic development in the tri-state region (South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska) through a partnership of public, private and non-profit organizations. This conference will be held virtually for the first time on April 8-9 from 8-11 a.m. MT both days.
Speakers representing South Dakota include Rita Anderson, De Smet, and Anita Holan, Kimball. Anderson will help tell the story of how the De Smet Development Corporation stepped into action after the local newspaper closed. In the short time frame of six weeks, Anderson and the De Smet Development Corporation created a county-wide, all-volunteer weekly newspaper to take the place of the void left with the closing of the 141-year-old predecessor.
Holan will be sharing the many lessons she has learned over the past 5 years as the Economic Development Director for the City of Kimball and the Kimball Economic Development Corporation.
Keynote speakers are Becky McCray and Deb Brown from SaveYourTown. McCray lives in Hopeton, Oklahoma, a town of 30 people, and believes small towns have a future. She watches the global trends in the economy, technology, and society; then she delivers practical steps rural people can implement right now to shape the future of their town. McCray’s career in small towns includes work as the owner of retail stores, city administrator, an executive with nonprofits and as a teacher of computer and business classes.
Brown grew up on a farm outside of Geneva, Iowa, population 141. Her first entrepreneurial venture was raising a hog. Since then, Brown has developed a wealth of experience including leading a small town chamber of commerce, foreign casualty insurance underwriting, bartending, retail management, selling knives and working with small towns. Brown has lived in tiny towns, small towns, small cities and a major metro city. Yet, she’s come home to a small town, Webster City, Iowa. Deb is a relentless optimist and knows how to build possibility in your small town.
Other speakers include Brad Feddersen who found alternative ways to have his beef processed and delivered to the consumers. Chelsey Morten started Lemon & Co. Juicery. Michaela Brown opened the Browns Century Theater in 2015 and the business has expanded much more than Brown ever thought possible. It continues to grow and provide tourism traffic and awareness to downtown Le Mars. Christine Troshynski helped start Wildflour Grocer - an indoor farmers market and community space. The endeavor has continued to grow with at least two new entrepreneurs joining each year.
Take advantage of this virtual opportunity. Invite more community members. Then be ready to be inspired to bring forward moving actions to your community.
