The 2020 Eastern South Dakota Water Conference, sponsored by the South Dakota Water Resources Institute, will be held Wednesday, October 14, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19, the annual conference, which has traditionally been held on the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings, will be held in a virtual format this year.
The theme for this year’s conference is “Water’s Lasting Legacy: Informing the Future with Lessons from the Past.”
Topics and speakers will include:
- Merger of the South Dakota Department of Environment & Natural Resources and the South Dakota Department of Agriculture – Jeanne Goodman, Director of Environmental Services with the South Dakota DENR and Brian Walsh, Public Affairs Director with the South Dakota DENR
- Partnering to Develop Research, Outreach, and Education Resources to Mitigate Harmful Algal Blooms in the North Central Region – Hanna Bates, Iowa Water Center and Amy Weckle, Illinois Water Resources Center
- The Statewide Ground Water Quality Monitoring Network Information System – Tim Cowman, State Geologist with the South Dakota DENR
- NRCS Assisted Watershed Dams: History, Condition of Structures, Rehabilitation and DamWatch – Brett Pettigrew, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service
- Lake Mitchell & the Friends of Firesteel: A Public/Private Partnership to Improve Water Quality in the Firesteel Creek/Lake Mitchell Watershed – Paula Mazzer, Dakota Wesleyan University
- Investigating the Impacts of the 2019 Niobrara River Dam Failure to Riparian Habitats of the Upper 39-Mile Segment of the Missouri National Recreational River – Nathan Schaepe, U.S. Geological Survey, Nebraska Water Science Center
- Trend Analysis: Insights, Challenges and Building Blocks – Rochelle Nustad, Hydrologist with the U.S. Geological Survey
- Climate Whiplash: Drought-Flood-Drought – Water and Agricultural Impacts from 2018-2020 – Dennis Todey, USDA Midwest Climate Hub, Ames, Iowa
- Cropping Pattern Changes Diminish Agroecosystem Services in North and South Dakota – Peter O’Brien, Research Agronomist with the USDA Agricultural Research Service, Ames, Iowa
- Estimating Water Quality Lag Times Using Groundwater Age – Troy Gilmore, Groundwater Hydrologist with the University of Nebraska
To view the complete list of speakers and to register for the conference, visit the event webpage at https://www.sdstate.edu/agricultural-and-biosystems-engineering/water-resources-institute/2020-eastern-south-dakota-water.
