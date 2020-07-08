South Dakota State University - Brookings Extension starts its seven-week virtual feedlot shortcourse on July 16. The program runs each Thursday at 12:30 p.m. CDT from July 16 through August 27.
“Rather than contend with the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 and hosting in-person events, this year we are holding the event as a Zoom webinar. While we do lose the face-to-face interaction, this format allows for a larger number of participants and gives them the opportunity to participate without taking as much time away from their operations,” said Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension beef feedlot management associate.
Cattle feeders and industry professionals are encouraged to register and attend. Each session will run for one hour with a question-and-answer period.
July 16: Bunk Management – Rusche
July 23: Facility Management, Open Yards and Confinement – Erik Loe, Midwest PMS
July 30: Backgrounding Systems to Add Value to Cattle and Crops – Alfredo DiCostanzo, University of Minnesota professor
August 6: Cattle Feeding Risk Management – Matt Dierson, SDSU Extension risk/business management specialist & professor
August 13: Growth Enhancing Technologies – Zach Smith, SDSU assistant professor
August 20: Feedlot Cattle Health Strategies – Russ Daly, SDSU Extension veterinarian, State Public Health Veterinarian & professor
August 27: 2020 Feed and Cattle Outlook/Program Wrap-up – Panel
Registration is $25 total for all seven sessions. Sessions are streamed via Zoom, and each registered participant will receive the access link and password the day of the meeting. Sessions will be recorded and shared with registered participants who are unable to attend the live stream. To register, visit https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/2020-virtual-feedlot-shortcourse.
For more information, contact Rusche at warren.rusche@sdstate.edu or 605-688-5452.
