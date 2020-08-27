This year, South Dakota State University Northeast Research Farm Field Day content is available to the public via a virtual format. Despite the cancelation of the on-site field day, SDSU researchers have prepared several short videos highlighting current research projects happening at the Northeast Research Farm on YouTube at https://bit.ly/2Qo891N.
The Northeast Research Farm virtual Field Day will include pre-recorded videos of SDSU researchers discussing their projects related to potassium deficiency, cover crops, herbicide application, oat fertility, nutrient stratification and grassland management. Additionally, there will be an overview of trial results and plot treatments.
Topics include:
- History and Overview of Northeast Research Farm – Paul O. Johnson, Northeast Research Farm Director and SDSU Extension Weed Science Coordinator; Allen Heuer, Northeast Research Farm Manager
- Potassium Deficiency – Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist
- Effects of Cash Crop Herbicide Application on Cover Crop Establishment – David Karki, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist; Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist
- Oat Fertility Trial – David Karki, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist
- Phosphorus Application and Nutrient Stratification in No-Till Soil – Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist
- Spring Wheat Fungicide Trial on Fusarium Head Blight – Emmanuel Byamukama, SDSU Extension Plant Pathologist and Assistant Professor in the Department of Agronomy, Horticulture and Plant Science
- Trials Overview and 2020 Crop Performance Summary – Jonathan Kleinjan, SDSU Extension Crop Production Associate
- Long-term Grassland Management – Pete Bauman, SDSU Extension Range Field Specialist
- Corn Plot Treatments – Paul O. Johnson, Northeast Research Farm Director and SDSU Extension Weed Science Coordinator
- Soybean Plot Treatments – Paul O. Johnson, Northeast Research Farm Director and SDSU Extension Weed Science Coordinator
Videos regarding research happening at the Northeast Research Farm and other SDSU research stations can be viewed at the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/3gnW5bu.
Established in 1956, the SDSU Northeast Research Farm is located approximately 15 miles north of Watertown at the junction of Highway 20 and old Highway 81, or 2 miles west of the I-29 South Shore exit. A long-term lease arrangement with Orrin Korth has enabled the station to increase in size from the original 20 acres to the current 93 total acres with 80 tillable acres. The Northeast Research Farm provides research and SDSU Extension activities in the plant sciences.
