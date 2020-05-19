The National Pork Board offers Pork Quality Assurance (PQA) Plus and/or Transport Quality Assurance (TQA) certifications virtually. Certified advisors can do these trainings virtually via webinar.
Certified advisors should limit only 20 individuals at a remote location, to keep trainings manageable and allow students to interact with their advisor.
There must someone at the remote location that is PQA Plus and/or TQA certified prior to the virtual class - such as the farm manager or barn supervisor - who will serve as the facilitator during the training. That person will then assist at the remote location to run equipment and keep trainees engaged throughout the training. The leader will facilitate the exam on behalf of the certified advisor, then collect all exams and return them back to the advisor for scoring and entry.
Certified advisors are still looking for ways to interact with participants through virtual certification trainings. Online training options are always available, bycontacting a certified advisor. To request access to online PQA Plus or TQA certification training at any time, contact Ryan Samuel - South Dakota State University Extension swine specialist - at 605-688-5165 or ryan.samuel@sdstate.edu.
The PQA Plus program is about education. It has been updated, and undergoes improvement every three years. There are two components: certification and site status. According to the National Pork Board “more than 71,000 farmers and farm personnel have voluntarily embraced the program by earning PQA Plus certification” and “more than 19,000 sites,” representing 85% of the US pig population, have been assessed under the program at the time of writing.
For more information, visit SDSU Extension at https://extension.sdstate.edu/introducing-pqa-plus-version-4#.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.