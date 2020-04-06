Patients can use Virtual Visits to connect with Avera providers. Though this option is not available yet for every provider, new sites and providers are constantly being added to the service.
According to a release from Avera, patients can use two free platforms and a range of communication devices to meet with providers via video chat. Both the AveraNow and AveraChart systems can be used for telehealth appointments.
“Using our available technology will allow more patients to stay connected with their providers in a method that poses no risk of spreading the virus,” said Jason Knutson, director of operations Avera Medical Group family medicine physician. “The system is easy to use for anyone with a laptop, desktop or mobile device that is equipped with a camera.”
Patients with video-capable mobile devices can go the app store on either Apple or Google Play platforms and download the AveraNow app. Once it is installed on a device, users can create an account. Then they can use the app for a Virtual Visit appointment with their provider. People can also visit AveraChart on mobile devices, desktops or laptops. First visit AveraChart.org and create an account, then download the Meditech MHealth app from the appropriate app store. Then, mobile users return to AveraChart and pick the “Virtual Visit Check-in” choice on the app. Computer users just choose the “Check-in” option on the AveraChart.org website and follow the directions.
“Using telemedicine will help patients because preventive measures can take place and help their overall health,” said Mark List, MD, Avera Medical Group family medicine physician. “Providers can use the video for exams and also prescribe medication via the Virtual Visit. Patients can remain safely socially distant while maintaining their health.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.