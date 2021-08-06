The Right Turn hosted its Vitalant blood drive on Wednesday at the American Legion in Pierre — pulling in 36 volunteers and 39 units of blood. But organizers are cautious about touting recent success, which could impact donor turnout.
“Not all volunteers who come to give blood are able to do so,” the Right Turn’s director Nancy Schlichenmayer said. “After the health screening, sometimes volunteers are not eligible to give blood. Educational information is provided for them to increase their donor potential.”
But the donors who were able to give blood and plasma were in eager to do so.
“Apparently I have sought-after plasma,” Pierre resident Sam Missal said.
He added that he wants to improve the lives of others.
“Donating blood is a good idea. As long as I can help others, that’s all that counts,” Ken Newling said.
And Lauri Kelly said she was happy to help out and donate some blood after Schlichenmayer contacted her.
Another blood drive held at Resurrection Church in Pierre on Aug. 2 and 3 brought in 115 volunteer donors, with 30 people donating double red cells. Vitlant blood services reported collected 142 units of blood products.
However, Vitalant remained cautious about touting both drives’ success as demand for eligible donors remains high.
“I am concerned about saying that we came in over goal,” Vitalant donor recruiter Abbie Arneson said. “Yes, we brought in more than I had projected, but I don’t want to give off the impression that we no longer need blood.”
