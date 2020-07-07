A Volga man was convicted on July 6 of disturbing protected wetlands of the United States. Kevin Jay Mast, age 63, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation, a $100 fine, and $10 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Mast was also ordered to comply with the restoration of the protected wetlands on his land.
On January 19, 1973, an easement was voluntarily sold to the United States for waterfowl management rights. The easement prohibited the drainage of any wetland areas on the property. In 2010, U.S. Fish and Wildlife notified Mast that his plan to install drain tile conflicted with the protected wetlands and would not be permitted. Mast installed the drain tile in the fall of 2013.
Mast was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 6, 2017. A jury convicted him of the violation on January 18, 2018. However, Mast appealed the conviction. The appellate court agreed with Mast, and the case was remanded for trial. Following a court trial on February 5, 2020, Mast was found guilty on May 21, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.