Voting deadline nears for Amazing Teacher of the Year

The final five teachers in the running for the Capital Journal's Amazing Teacher of the Year are here, with the voting deadline set for Saturday.
The Capital Journal reached out to five of your hometown educators — Justine Drew, Jackie Richey, Andrea Sharkey, Amber Stout and Becky Walsh — to hear a little more about the person behind the nomination. The Capital Journal will announce the winner on April 25.
Here are the final five's responses for you to read before voting for this year's Teacher of the Year. You can find a link to the Amazing Teachers page at capjournal.com under the "Most Popular" stories box.
Justine Drew
Drew has 11 years of teaching experience and is currently teaching the fourth grade at Jefferson Elementary School.
Q: What was your reason for deciding to become a teacher?
A: I enjoy working with students and wanted to make a difference in students’ lives like some of the teachers that I had did for me. School wasn’t the easiest for me at times, so I wanted to be that positive in their lives.
Q: What would you be doing if you weren’t teaching?
A: If I was not teaching I would most likely be a private investigator.
Q: What subject do you enjoy teaching the most?
A: Math.
Q: What kind of student were you?
A: I was not the most disciplined student and school didn’t come naturally to me. So, I was more of an average student and math was not my favorite.
Q: What makes you a great teacher (in your opinion)?
A: I am a down to earth, honest teacher that pushes students to strive to do their best is what makes me a great teacher. I am not one to boast though.
Q: Funniest moment as a teacher that you can share?
A: A funny moment as a teacher is when my students tried hard to trick me with their April Fools’ antics. They moved some of my teaching tools around and put tape on my document camera. I played along to keep up the fun, but of course I had some tricks up my own sleeve.
A message from Drew's nominator:
She does a lot for her students she helps them accomplish tasks they are struggling with Helps them reach their goals that they are trying to achieve throughout the year Has a lot of patience with every student who she has come into her classroom through the years she has been a teacher in all the schools she has taught in.
Jackie Richey
Richey has 22 years of teaching experience and is currently a first grade teacher at Buchanan Elementary School.
Q: What was your reason for deciding to become a teacher?
A: I had so many wonderful teachers growing up and I especially remember my own first grade teacher, Mrs. Waters. She was such a fun teacher who loved each and every one of her students. I knew I wanted to be just like her and help students learn in a fun environment where they knew they were safe and loved.
Q: What would you be doing if you weren’t teaching?
A: I honestly have never thought I’d want to be anything other than a teacher—except when I was in 3rd grade, I thought I would be a basketball player because my teacher at that time was also basketball coach and I loved her so much and wanted to be like her! I do love to read and bake so always thought if teaching didn’t work out I would own a bookstore/bakery.
Q: What subject do you enjoy teaching the most?
A: I love teaching kids to read. It is amazing when they realize that letters can be put together to be words and words to be sentences that can then tell a story. So fun!
Q: What kind of student were you?
A: I was a pretty good student. I worked hard and wanted to do well for my teachers. I did not want to disappoint my teachers or my parents so I did my best each day. I loved all my math and English classes, but I did not enjoy anything with geography, history or sciences! (I do enjoy teaching them now though!)
Q: What makes you a great teacher (in your opinion)?
A: I love kids and feel like I am patient and kind. I try to make learning fun and enjoy laughing and being with kids. I try to think of my own personal children (who are now 17 and 15 years old) being in my classroom and how I would want them to be treated. I know kids are kids and that learning is messy!
Q: Funniest moment as a teacher that you can share?
A: I have so many funny stories from over the years. I make so many mistakes and want my students to know it is ok to make mistakes and to even laugh at them sometimes. I remember using the mystery box in my classroom and putting a surprise inside and going over how we were going to try to guess what was in the box using our 5 senses. I pulled down the box with the mystery inside and dropped it on the floor! The mystery spilled out and we all laughed and laughed and the kids and I pretended we didn’t see what was inside and continued on with the lesson.
I had one student tell me, “Mrs. Richey, I think you are kind of like a kid….you’re fun, you forget things, you laugh and you make mistakes.” How perfect!
A message from Richey's nominator:
Jackie Richey teaches first grade at Buchanan Elementary. Mrs. Richey works hard each day to make learning exciting and fun for her first grade students. The kids in her classroom look forward to coming to school each day because of the love Mrs. Richey has for teaching and for each of them. When kids see Mrs. Richey out and about in town it is like she is a rock star. They shout her name and come running with smiles and hugs for her. Once a kid is in Mrs. Richey's class they remain one of "her kids" forever. Many students continue to comment how she was one of their very favorite teachers. She really is one of the best!
Andrea Sharkey
Sharkey has six years of experience as a paraeducator and nine as a special education teacher. She currently teaches elementary special education at Jefferson Elementary School.
Q: What was your reason for deciding to become a teacher?
A: When my oldest daughter was in preschool, I started volunteering at the school and I loved it. I was then hired as a paraeducator for that school district and worked in the elementary, middle school, and high school. I have always loved working with children and have worked with adults and children with special needs for most of my life. With encouragement from many great teachers that I worked with, I decided to go back to school to get my degree and have never regretted that decision!
Q: What would you be doing if you weren’t teaching?
A: Honestly, I am not sure. I would probably be working as a paraeducator or for the state in some capacity.
Q: What subject do you enjoy teaching the most?
A: I enjoy teaching reading the most, but I also enjoy teaching students different strategies they can use to be successful in math.
Q: What kind of student were you?
A: I loved school and loved learning, so I was a pretty good student.
Q: What makes you a great teacher (in your opinion)?
A: I try to find a way to connect with all my students and to find a way to bring their interests into learning.
Q: Funniest moment as a teacher that you can share?
A: I really cannot pinpoint one thing. All I can say is that kids really do say the darndest things.
A message from Sharkey's nominator:
Andrea puts the "Special" in Special Education for the 5th grade at Jefferson Elementary. I could go on and on with stories of Andrea and her students but the gift she has is to truly care and to be able to communicate with her students even when they say nothing at all. Andrea is very innovative teaching her students. Special Education teachers do not only teach but they work with a team writing IEP and meeting to discuss the progress each child is making. Best of all is when students , current and former, coming running up to Andrea with big smiles, giving her a hug and yelling Ms. Andrea!! Let's vote for Ms. Andrea to represent all the Special Education teachers and Aides for their dedication in these children's lives!!
Amber Stout
Stout has 21 years of experience and is currently teaching third grade at Jefferson Elementary School.
Q: What was your reason for deciding to become a teacher?
A: I had many great educators during my schooling and after realizing what an impact those teachers could have on a student, I decided to become a teacher myself. I love working with kids and I love learning so becoming a teacher was an ideal career for me!
Q: What would you be doing if you weren’t teaching?
A: If I wasn’t a teacher, I would be a doctor or surgeon. Science and the medical field have always been fascinating to me.
Q: What subject do you enjoy teaching the most?
A: Definitely science. I love teaching science and enjoy bringing hands-on activities into the classroom. Experiments allow students to think outside the box and work on their problem-solving skills. I also discovered that I get better quality work from students if I pair the lesson with an interactive activity. It’s a win-win situation!
Q: What kind of student were you?
A: I was a very shy, quiet student who loved school, learning new things, and reading books. Science and math were always my favorite subjects. I played ‘school’ with my three younger sisters all the time.
Q: What makes you a great teacher (in your opinion)?
A: I try my best to teach to each student’s individual learning style. All students learn in different ways and if you can tap into their unique styles, it is amazing how quickly they can learn and understand new material. I also develop a positive relationship early on with each child in my classroom. Students who feel loved and valued by their teacher will work hard and progress academically, socially, and emotionally throughout the year. I absolutely love working with this age group!
Q: Funniest moment as a teacher that you can share?
A: The kids know I am always full of surprises, and I am an animal lover. I bring several animals into the classroom throughout the year. After bringing in a turkey, a baby lamb, a goat, and eventually a piglet to school, one little boy commented that, “Our classroom is starting to turn into a zoo!”. I also have a tie-dyed scientist lab coat that I wear when we are about to do an experiment. A student walked into the room and noticed I had on the colorful lab coat and announced, “Get ready guys…she might blow something up…again!” (There may or may not be some minor ceiling tile damage in the third-grade wing).
A message from Stout's nominator:
Mrs. Stout is truly a superhero teacher. Whether dressing as a superhero to help teach pronouns, dissecting owl pellets to help students identify bones, or using cheeto dust to demonstrate how pollenation works, she goes the extra mile to make learning enjoyable and memorable. She makes teaching fun, which inspires her students to have fun learning.
Becky Walsh
Walsh has 16 years of experience and is currently teaching fourth-grade language arts and social studies at St. Joseph School.
Q: What was your reason for deciding to become a teacher?
A: It just felt right. Every time I took a new class in college, I would be energized. I just knew I was on the right path.
Q: What would you be doing if you weren’t teaching?
A: I would love to illustrate books.
Q: What subject do you enjoy teaching the most?
A: I love teaching Religion. It is incredible to listen to and learn from such young, innocent minds.
Q: What kind of student were you?
A: I expected a lot from myself. I treated my education like I would if it was my job.
Q: What makes you a great teacher (in your opinion)?
A: Above all else, it is important to have a relationship with the students, to let them know you love them, and you are there for them no matter what. They can learn anything if they feel loved.
Q: Funniest moment as a teacher that you can share?
A: There are so many! Each day some new and fun things happen. I am sure my students could name a few.
A message from Walsh's nominator:
I am privileged to know Becky as a teacher and a wonderful friend. Becky teaches fourth grade language arts and social studies at St. Joseph School. She finds the positive in all situations and focuses on the strengths of her students while helping them to grow academically and spiritually. Her enthusiasm and energy are contagious. Her students know they are well loved. Mrs. Walsh takes the time to email EVERY former student each year prior to the start of school to offer her support and encouragement. She is the BEST!
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.