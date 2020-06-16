Sunday, June 14, in Fort Pierre, with the conclusion of our worship inside the church, we walked in Eucharistic procession. About 30 people walked one third of a mile, stopping for prayer three times.
In the Catholic Churches of west river South Dakota, we observed a Year of the Eucharist. My homily on this final day was the timeless gift of Jesus sacramentally present: memorial of saving events, for life today, a pledge of future glory.
Placing a consecrated host in a monstrance, we followed Jesus, in a public worship, venerating the Lord of heaven and earth. We stopped at the Jesus and John Baptist statue by the highway, and praised the God of salvation. As we crossed the highway, several in vehicles stopped and took off their hats in respect.
We prayed at the old Sansarc school, honoring the heritage of parents, teachers, and schools.
We walked clockwise around the block and stopped again in front of the Verendrye museum; so many ancestors have walked here; we give thanks for their sacrifice, and resolve to walk a good road to correct injustice.
Our closing station was at the stone marking the meeting of Teton people and the Lewis and Clark band, in Fischer’s Lilly Park. Without Black Buffalo’s calming down a heated argument, there would have been bloodshed. To God eternal, we prayed for national unity and an end to racism.
Carrying the Blessed Sacrament under a canopy held by four Knights of Columbus, we battled the wind. They had to untangle the canopy braids after a downdraft. One said, “just like the tangled events of life, but Jesus stood tall.” Winds, which blew up river white caps, subsided as we reached the final prayer station, and we remembered that Jesus gives peace.
We heard one weary child’s voice about halfway through, “have we walked a mile yet?”
A prayerful walker said, “It was a beautiful and holy procession.
Another sighed “I know I walked away feeling a whole lot better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.