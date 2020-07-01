With attention being paid to the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes to its customers’ and personnel’s daily lives, Walmart has achieved its goal of hiring more than 250,000 veteran associates. This is since Walmart introduced its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment (VWHC) program in 2013.
According to a release from Walmant, to date the company has hired more than 265,000 veterans nationwide, including more than 1,200 in South Dakota.
The VWHC was first introduced on Memorial Day 2013, with an original goal of hiring 100,000 veteran associates by 2018. However, that goal was met so quickly, Walmart expanded its number to 250,000 veteran associates hired by the end of 2020.
On Veterans Day 2018, the company recognized the need to broaden employment opportunities for military families. It introduced the Military Spouses Career Connection (MSCC). That program has now hired more than 31,000 associates. It continues offering any military spouse hiring preference when applying for a job within the company.
Actually, Walmart surpassed the hiring goal a few months ago. But, according to the release, with so many changes that came about due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart decided to wait for a more appropriate time to announce this corporate milestone.
According to the Walmart website, there are 15 Walmart Supercenters and two Sam’s Clubs in South Dakota. These stores hire approximately 4,874 employees total. The average associate wage is $14.29 per hour for full-time and part-time workers, as of April 2020. State-wide the corporation’s community giving to local organizations is $2.6 million.
The Pierre Walmart Supercenter is managed by Kyle, with co-managers Heather and Cliff.
