Warm Winter, No Snow, Watering?

All plants use water and their loss of water is a process called transpiration. Roots take up the water, it’s then transported through the plant, then lost through the leaves.
I think everyone agrees, the upper plains is an arid area, so transforming the native grasslands to the suburban forest you see out your front window requires us to irrigate our landscapes during the hot summer months.
Hopefully you already got some water onto your trees and shrubs this past late summer and early fall. That’s key to getting your plants through winter unstressed. But what about winter when some plants lose their leaves, do plants still transpire and do we need to keep watering?
Plants that keep living vegetative pieces above ground in the winter (i.e., not hostas, day lilys, sedums, grasses, etc.) do continue to transpire albeit at much reduced rates. Even in dormancy some transpiration occurs, so the short answer is yes, we still need to think about watering our landscapes.
Here are some general rules to follow.
Plant water needs essentially stop if below 32 degrees, so as long as the ground is not frozen, you can water.
Forty degrees is the threshold where above that plants will use significantly more water than when daytime temps are below that threshold. We’ve regularly been experiencing daytime highs in the 50s and even 60s.
So obviously this time is a good time to consider the water needs of your landscape plants. Without replacing the water the plants use will cause desiccation of the plants. Then in the spring damage such as discolored evergreens, bud loss, and wind burn can occur.
Plant type and location will cause different water needs. Evergreens may need more water than deciduous (plants that drop their leaves in winter). Thinner barked trees are more apt to need more water, trees such as lindens, maples, yellow wood, birch, and among the evergreens arborvitae and spruce.
Plants that are in protected areas, especially near the south sides of buildings, are in areas that can heat up faster and stay warmer. Those plants will need more water than the exact same plants away from a southern exposure of a building.
When you water, do it during the day — giving the ground maximum time to absorb the water. Once the ground freezes, it’s time to forget about watering until the spring thaw. Even if on a very warm day the top couple of inches thaws but below that are a couple of feet of frozen ground, adding water to the top will not give any benefit to the roots that are within the frozen realm.
It’s especially important at this time in this year that we consider the water needs of our landscape plants. It was a dry summer, a dry fall, and so far this winter it is remaining dry. Walking along our dirt driveway the cracks that developed months ago are still there. Remaining vigilant until the ground freezes will benefit your outdoor plants tremendously.
Art Smith is a co-owner of East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 SD Hwy 34, Pierre.
