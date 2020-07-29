There have been nationwide reports of packages from China containing unsolicited seeds. Unsolicited seeds may contain invasive species, introduce diseases to native plants, or be harmful to livestock.
“The South Dakota Department of Agriculture (SDDA) has received reports of unsolicited seeds being mailed to South Dakotans,” said Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden. “We’re not sure the intent behind this activity, but I urge the public to refrain from planting these seeds as invasive species can have devastating effects on South Dakota agriculture.”
Anyone receiving unsolicited seeds in the mail should:
- NOT plant the seeds
- Save the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label
- Contact the SDDA at 605-773-5425 or email agmail@state.sd.us, with your name, phone number, date received, and number of packages.
The SDDA continues to monitor the situation and work with the United States Department of Agriculture for further guidance.
