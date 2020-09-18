Water: a key nutrient

Drinking enough water is key to maintaining our health. Water is the only fluid that can help us stay hydrated. Since more than half our body weight is made up of water, drinking enough water every day is the only way to maintain a healthy level of nutrition.
“Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to take a drink,” Beth Nacke, assistant Extension educator, registered dietitian, said. “Thirst is a sign of dehydration.”
Nacke said that, depending on the climate, the human body cannot survive more than three or four days without water. While some foods, such as melons or juicy fruits, provide some of the moisture the body needs, there is no substitute for water when it comes to staying hydrated.
“You sometimes hear the comment that we must intake enough fluids to stay hydrated,” Nacke said. “That’s not entirely accurate. Fluids like soda or sports drinks cannot replace water. Our body uses water to flush out toxins, aid digestion and complete many other bodily functions.”
Our bodies use water in all cells, organs and tissues to help with functions such as regulating body temperature. Water helps our joints move smoothly, and our brain, eyes and spinal cord depend on water for protection.
Water moves food through the intestinal tract, washes out waste products, and prevents constipation. We lose water through body functions such as breathing, sweating and digestion. One highly accurate test of hydration levels is the color of urine output.
“When we talk to youth about staying hydrated, we tell them that if your urine is the color of lemonade, you’re probably well hydrated. If it looks like apple juice, you need to drink water,” Nacke said.
There isn’t a specific daily recommendation for water because of variability in climate, physical activity level, state of health and physical size. Typically, an adult should drink a minimum of 6 to 8 eight-ounce glasses of water per day. Persons working outside, especially in high temperatures, will benefit from drinking between 8 and 10 glasses of water.
Food sources of water include lettuce, celery and other crisp vegetables, which are at least 90% water. Milk, 100% fruit juices and clear soups are also good sources of water. Grain products such as pasta may be up to 1/3 water.
“It’s important to stay hydrated, but drinking adequate water each day also aids so many bodily functions,” Nacke said. “Drinking enough water is an easy preventative measure. It may take some time to develop the habit, but it helps avoid many health issues.”
