The city of Pierre crews are working to repair a waterline that was broken by a private contractor this morning, Friday, July 24, near Highway 1804.
Approximately 20 homeowners along 1804 who receive city water service will be without water until the line can be fixed. Service is expected to be restored by noon today.
Once water is restored, homeowners are encouraged to run an outside water spigot until all air bubbles have been cleared from the line.
