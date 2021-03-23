The City of Fort Pierre is placing a water restriction for all system users effective 9:00 p.m. today, Tuesday, March 23, until further notice.

The Bureau of Reclamation and Mni Wiconi will be repairing a water leak in their trunk line that serves the city of Fort Pierre and other communities. The water will be shut off and Fort Pierre will use water from its storage water supply.

According to the release, this restriction is put in place to minimize issues with supply during this time, including fire protection.

Fort Pierre is asking its customers to limit unnecessary water usage during this time. Fort Pierre will put out another notification when the restriction is lifted.

For more information, call the city office at 223-7690.

