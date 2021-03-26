If you’re looking forward to better drinking water, you’re in for good news. Pierre’s new water treatment plant is moving along faster than expected.
Work on Pierre’s future Water Treatment Plant is about two months ahead of schedule, according to Darin Pfingsten, president and owner of PKG Contracting Inc. out of Fargo, N.D.
The groundbreaking was Aug. 7, and it is anticipated that drinking water will flow from the $37.5 million facility to Pierre faucets in October 2022.
The project was designed for peak demand of 8.8 million gallons per day. Although there will be a transition during commissioning, once the plant is online, it would be able to meet this peak. The current drinking water system’s average demand is 2.72 million gallons per day. With regular maintenance and upkeep, officials anticipate the new plant will last at least 50 years.
During a March 16 media tour, Pfingsten said a tremendous ‘dance’ with planning, coordinating the timing and sequence of deliveries of materials, and having crews ready to work each stage has been eased with an overall mild winter. Just one part of the planning was to coordinate with the separate upcoming vehicle bridge project spanning the Missouri River.
The water plant’s intake line pulling water from the Missouri River is north of the railroad bridge, well upriver from the future vehicle bridge. Only a 40’x40’ congruous concrete building will be north of the bridges. Otherwise, the underwater and underground piping will be unseen. The only ‘footprint’ of the Water Treatment Plant itself south of the vehicle bridge will be a concrete building already set out, which onlookers watched for months as its ever-increasing concrete mass was poured.
The main building has an upcoming concrete main-level floor that, because of design, must be a solid pour. Rebar surrounding ductwork is already in place, waiting for a 30-hour pour that will require several 20-worker shifts.
“We have to have a ‘bluebird’ day for that pour. We have to have perfect conditions,” Pfingsten said.
Subcontractor Pete Lien and Sons from Fort Pierre is providing all the concrete, which will pour 60-70 square feet per hour until done.
When completed, the entire Water Treatment Plant structure will contain 4,000 square yards of concrete, according to Pfingsten.
“Hundreds of thousands of pieces of rebar — 70 ton of 40-foot lengths — are in this project,” Pfingsten said.
“Our biggest concern with COVID was the submittal processes,” Pfingsten said. “We had delays with drawings, which forced us to really be on top of suppliers — lots of phone calls, then constant engineer checks for compliance.”
Even though the Pierre Water Treatment Plant project will add an average of $1 per day to each residential water utility bill, an unprecedented 73% of Pierre voters approved building the $37.5 million facility. After the vote, city leaders implemented a water rate increase. Rate adjustments will be made incrementally between now and the completion of the project. The rate increase was included on the ballot language when the project went to a public vote in June 2018.
With huge cranes — weight-lifting as well as wet cement conveyor arms — making the project stand out, construction on the facility in a city park just south of the Pierre side of the Missouri River bridge is being watched by the community. Eventually serving approximately 14,000 people within the city limits of Pierre, the ultra-filtration system will pull surface water from the river, treat it, and then move it to the distribution system.
“This is a really big investment that directly impacts the finances of every household in town,” Pierre Mayor Steve Harding said. “We made a very big effort to make sure all of our citizens understood both the positive and negative consequences of the decision.”
The venture sees local businesses working as subcontractors on the project, Madison “Madi” Gropp said, who is the project engineer with PKG.
“Throughout the duration of the project, we will have around 24 subcontractors. Our subcontractors and vendors local to the Pierre expanded area are Allied Plumbing and Heating, Country Carpet and Flooring, Puetz Design & Build, Oahe Glass, Overhead Door of Pierre, AGE Corporation, Pete Lien & Sons, and Aaron Swan and AET, who are providing testing services for the project,” Gropp said.
The treatment facility will replace the city’s decades-old well system, which pulls raw groundwater, treats it at the wellhead, and then pumps it to six reservoir storage units for distribution. The well system meets all federal and state drinking water safety standards, though it does have high levels of iron and manganese.
Much of the community is accustomed to the dark stains left from outdoor sprinklers on sidewalks, retaining walls, and building walls. The current water can also stain water-using appliances, such as washing machines.
Residents are so bothered by the side effects of the mineral content that, when the city completed a community survey in 2015, 64% of respondents said the city should consider building a facility to combat the high-mineral content. The City Commission placed a water study in its following year’s budget. Mid-Dakota and Mni Wiconi are other water systems near Pierre, but neither produces enough water to meet the city’s needs.
In 2019, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began collecting more data to determine if manganese should be regulated in drinking water.
“Regardless if regulatory changes are made regarding manganese, the new drinking water treatment facility will remove manganese from the water,” Pierre Community Development Director Brooke Bohnenkamp said.
“The city of Pierre draws all of its raw water from a series of wells located along the eastern bank of Missouri River and on LaFramboise Island,” Bohnenkamp said. “The wells draw water from the Missouri aquifer. The first well, Well No. 1, was constructed in 1927. Two additional wells were constructed in the 1930s, four from 1940-1970, three in the 1970s, one in 1990, and two in 2003, for a total of 13 wells. Within the last couple of years, two of those wells have been abandoned because they were not the city’s best producing wells, and had an overall lower water quality.”
The current system includes three pump stations to move water from the wells to the higher-elevated zones. There are also five ground storage tanks and one aboveground storage tank, which were built between 1950 and 2004.
At each well house, fluoride is supplemented into the water. In the last decade, a phosphate-based chemical was added for the sequestration of iron and manganese. It also helps control corrosion of the more than 100 miles of distribution piping. Until the new system is operational, the city will use its well system, which will continue to be maintained as a backup system.
The new treatment facility will adhere to the surface water quality rule regulated by the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources. This requires a variety of different water tests at different intervals; some tests will be done daily, some weekly, and some monthly. Additionally, equipment will be calibrated and monitored daily. The new treatment process will remove iron and manganese from the treated water.
The city said this means the treated water should not stain sidewalks or building walls, reduced water hardness of about 30% and diminished mineral taste some people notice in Pierre's current drinking water.
The project is being managed through a Contract Manager at Risk (CMAR). That means the cost is guaranteed. AE2S is the engineering firm of record, and PKG Contracting Inc., is the construction manager at risk. The project is financed through a South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources 30-year loan.
(Cutline) Crews began moving the massive Water Treatment Plant intake pipeline into place around 6 p.m. Wednesday. The ends were capped and the length was filled with air, making the entire section buoyant so it could be position before precisely sinking it into position.
