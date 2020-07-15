The Gold Program in Fort Pierre joined forces with the Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department for a fun water day, Friday, July 10.
First Captain Gary Nickerson was the main coordinator. “I had seen the idea of a ‘hydrant party’ from other fire agencies across the state. And, it is a way to give back to the community,” said Nickerson.
Though all were welcome, most of the kids were from the Greater Opportunities for Leadership and Development (GOLD) program. “It is a function of the Pat Duffy Community Center in Fort Pierre and the Three Rivers Special Services Cooperative of Philip,” said Kristi Maher. “The fire department called us to see if we would be interested in a water day. The fire department is just one of the many community partners that have provided activities so far this year.”
According to Maher, this summer there are 67 youth enrolled in the GOLD program. They range from five to 12 years of age. On Friday, over 30 happened to be in attendance (somewhat common for a Friday). Approximately half of the children participated in an earlier water works fun time, and the rest participated during a later shift.
As much as possible, summer GOLD activities have been held outside, with social distancing done whenever possible.
