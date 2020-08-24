South Dakota – The Small Business Administration (SBA) Office of Rural Affairs, in partnership with the National Women’s Business Council (NWBC), will hold a joint webinar on Wednesday, August 26, at 11 a.m. MST to discuss Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness.
The question and answer style webinar is targeted to women-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs in rural regions.
The webinar will feature Jeff Bass, a finance specialist with the SBA Office of Rural Affairs, and NWBC Council Member, Rebecca Hamilton, owner and co-CEO of Badger. With over 5 million PPP loans approved to date nationally, the presenters will provide timely insights into the loan forgiveness process and current guidance. Attendees may submit specific questions upon registering.
For more information and to register for the event, visit www.sba.gov or call Kayla Rogeberg at 605-330-4243.
