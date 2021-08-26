On Friday, Aug. 20, we laid to rest Gerald Sylva, in the hallowed grounds of Black Hills National Cemetery.
He lived on this earth for 104 years, shared life for 71 1/2 years with wife Marie, who survives him. He was born May 11, 1917, during World War I, raised in Stanley County, educated in Fort Pierre schools.
That’s a lot of years. What motivates such a person?
In conversation we had five years ago, Gerry spoke of a teacher encouraging him to more math and science studies. He enlisted in the Navy before World War II began, and wanted to be a pilot. And with his knowledge and skills, flew propeller planes for the next 23 1/2 years. One of his missions was to fly over Hiroshima, monitoring radiation levels from the atomic bomb blast.
During his duty in Pennsylvania, he met and married Marie DuFour. For a couple of years, they lived in western Tokyo, where Gerry was a military governor in Japan in the years between wars. Marie started painting. The accompanying picture is an oil portrait Marie lovingly painted.
He flew missions in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He said to me that his hardest duty was during Cold War, when he couldn’t tell Marie where he was stationed.
After his military discharge in 1965, they returned to Stanley County. Their home was in town, and Gerry worked a ranch and enjoyed rodeo roping. He made many friends, including most of the priests of St John’s parish. Fr. Brian Christensen was an Air Force B1 pilot and they told many stories of military life.
Their home next to the river flooded in 2011, and they moved to a home in Pierre. After a hospital stay, I asked him, “Gerry, do you want to be baptized?” He said “yes,” and we prayed the sacrament of life in Christ in his living room. The smile he and Marie shared at that moment will stay with me all my days.
After a few years, Gerry’s legs grew weaker. He entered care in Avera MaryHouse. Marie joined him in the room just before the COVID pandemic.
His is a life of service to God and nation. He served the cause of peace through the military mission. He learned respect from his parents, and how to give of himself in self sacrificing love.
At the funeral Mass in St. John’s we sang the Navy Hymn:
Eternal Father, strong to save, Whose arm hath bound the restless wave, Who bid’st the mighty ocean deep its own appointed limits keep; O hear us when we cry to thee, for those in peril on the sea. O Trinity of love and power! Our brethren shield in danger’s hour; From rock and tempest, fire and foe, Protect them wheresoe’er they go; Thus evermore shall rise to Thee, Glad hymns of praise from land and sea.
Father Ron Garry leads the St John’s Catholic Church in Fort Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.