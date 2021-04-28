Jesus has been called the Good Shepherd. What if you and I are good shepherds too? What if the reading from 1 John 3: 16-24 is really about love and how we are to love through our words and actions: “We know love by this, that he laid down his life for us — and we ought to lay down our lives for one another”?
A friend of mine often asks me, “why does love have such a hard time in the world today?” Maybe it is about laying down life. Maybe it is about the difference between a hired hand kind of love and a good shepherd’s kind of love (John 10: 11 -18). A hired hand is in it for him/herself but the good shepherd is in it for the other. We are asked to rethink what it really means to love and how to love.
Think about the times you were at your best as a spouse, parent, friend, human being. Isn’t that what was going on? You were giving away yourself and that is all you wanted to do — to just pour yourself into the life of the other just for the well-being of the other. Think about the following questions. Who has loved you so deeply and fully that you knew he/she would die for you? Who have you loved so deeply that you would do the same? What is/was this love like? What did it offer and ask of you? What did you have to lay down and take up?
Whatever your answers might be, you are describing a good shepherd kind of love. I don’t know who those people are for you or what that love looked like, but I am betting it changed both of your lives. I bet your lives and world grew. I bet you both felt God touch your lives more fully. I bet it was one of those times when you said, “this is how I want life to always be for me and for others.” And I’m betting it was some of the most difficult work you have ever done.
That is how I want to live and love. Don’t you? That is what I want in my marriage to my husband, my parenting, friendships, my being an Episcopal priest. I want to risk it all for love. That is also how I want my life to be for the migrants coming to the southern border of our country, for the George Floyds, for the fifty-three lives that were lost on the Indonesian submarine and the person I donated one of my kidneys to.
Because if I can’t in some way lay down my life for them, I won’t lay it down for my friends, my daughter or my husband. As it is written in the reading from 1 John, “how does God’s love abide in anyone who has the world’s goods and sees a brother or sister in need and yet refuses to help?” This good shepherd kind of love is all or nothing. It is everyone or it is no one. It is a kind of love that is always bigger and broader than we know and than we are often willing to risk. It is what we are called to do and give. We bring all that we are to relationships, people, needs, injustices, tragedies, the world and hold nothing back.
