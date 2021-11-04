Up to one-third of people who recover from COVID-19 end up facing lasting or new symptoms for months afterward — most had mild or no symptoms.
Long-haul COVID is when symptoms continue well beyond the expected three- to five-week recovery period.
There have been a wide array of reported symptoms, but the most common include fatigue and brain fog, new allergies and cough, headaches and a racing heartbeat.
Since there is no test for long-haul COVID, the official diagnosis is mainly self-reported as symptoms can be vague or seem unrelated.
The lines between long-haul COVID and regular recovery can get blurry because people who had a severe illness take more time to recover, especially if they were in an ICU or on a ventilator.
Causes, treatment, tipsThe fact that some infections trigger lasting effects is not a new concept within medicine. Conditions such as Lyme disease can lead to lifelong impacts.
The presence of additional factors, such as a medical condition or age, may contribute to a more severe case of COVID-19 in some people. However, it’s not the same with long-haul COVID.
Active, fit or otherwise healthy people are just as likely to have lingering symptoms. Women also appear to be disproportionately affected, with some describing changes in their menstrual cycles, worsening cramps or heavy bleeding.
Additionally, symptoms like loss of taste and smell are expected to take some time to return to normal because the nerves affected take a long time to redevelop.
If you suspect you are suffering from long-haul COVID, set yourself up for success by giving your body (and immune system) what it needs — rest and support. People should remain hydrated and eat a healthy diet, rest when feeling tired and try mild exercise to help get over the worst of it faster.
Post-infection vaccination is another recommended step.
If you are fully vaccinated and get a breakthrough case of COVID, it will likely be much milder. You also are 49 percent less likely to end up with lingering symptoms.
The best way to avoid long-haul COVID is to avoid getting sick or to be proactive in the treatment of symptoms while in isolation and beyond if you do.
“Take it slow, listen to your body and keep your doctor in the loop,” Avera Medical Group internal medicine physician Dr. Comfort Agaba said. “When dealing with long-haul COVID, your provider may help you make sure things don’t go downhill.”
People can do their part to prevent getting sick or cut the risk of long-haul COVID-19 through vaccination, social distancing, hand washing, staying home when sick and helping protect those around you.
These precautions are still important whether you are recovering from COVID or vaccinated.
Mandi Reinders, RN, BSN, is a nurse case manager for Avera Medical Group Internal Medicine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.