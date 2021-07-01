Do you ever feel like the bucket of your life has a hole in it? That it leaks faster than you can fill it? No matter what you do, how hard you work, where you go, what you try, you just can’t fill it up. Work, play, friends and family all leave you feeling empty, restless and searching. You can’t seem to get enough. You are left drained of life — tired, hopeless, angry, grieving and wondering if you will ever have the life you want.
If you know what that is like, perhaps you the know the hemorrhaging woman from Mark 4:23-41.
We don’t know her name but she could be any one of us. She is sick and in need. She has been ill for 12 years. No one has been able to help her. Her condition is more than physical. It is also a spiritual matter. Her story is our story because it is as much about men as it is women. Drained of life, we go through the motions not really living.
Often we convince ourselves that once this or that happens everything will be better. As soon as he changes or as soon as she does what I want her to do, as soon as I have enough money or get through this new project. As soon as this pandemic is over. As soon as... We all have our “as soon as.”
I suspect this woman thought this on a daily basis for 12 years, “as soon as...” Then things changed. She made a decision. Her “as soon as” moment occurred when Jesus came to her town. She heard the stories of his healings, feeding 5,000 people and calming the storm on the sea. She believed that if she just touched his clothing her life would become “unleakable.” She too would be healed physically and spiritually.
Jesus offers all of us an “unleakable” life. We no longer have to live drained of life. We too can walk the path of peace fully alive. Wherever you are living drained of life, reach out to Jesus. Reconnect with him. Be reconciled. Let Jesus transfuse you with his life, love and power. Touch and be healed. Touch and be named one of his own. Touch and go in peace to love and serve our Lord.
Mercy Hobbs is a reverend at Trinity Episcopal Church.
