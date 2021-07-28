Author Malcolm Gladwell has written about the confrontation between David and Goliath. Gladwell explains we usually see David as a vast underdog, who miraculously escapes the deadly size and weaponry of a superior foe.
To be sure, Goliath had a proven track record of vanquishing every contender. Why would it be any different with David? Well, David was quick and nimble, skilled to hurl stones from a shepherd’s sling practically with the force of a bullet leaving a firearm. Goliath was slow and lumbering, most likely afflicted with impaired vision. Yes, he would win if fought on his terms, but change up the tactics, and he was incredibly vulnerable.
When dealing with giants, here’s a tip from David, don’t let the giant define the terms of engagement. You don’t have to fight fire with fire to overcome giants.
Here’s more counsel from the Son of David -- Jesus Christ, who redirected and applied David’s warrior spirit to conquer the giant named sin and death… remember his words, “Don’t resist an evildoer. Love your enemies, pray for those who persecute you.”
As Paul further explained, “if your enemies are hungry, feed them; if they are thirsty, give them something to drink; for by doing this you will heap burning coals on their heads. Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” Do these, and any giant you face will have met its match.
Greg Kroger is the pastor at First United Methodist Church in Pierre.
