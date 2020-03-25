The confiding, acrobatic White-breasted Nuthatch delights many backyard birders with its head-down antics and nasal calls. Sometimes described as the "upside-down bird" or " wall walker," this agile little songbird is often seen in the company of other familiar species.
The word “nuthatch” comes from “nut-hack,” an old English word likely first ascribed to the related Eurasian Nuthatch. This evocative word describes an unusual method of feeding shared by all nuthatch species. They wedge their food — nuts, seeds, or insects — into bark crevices, then hammer or "hack" at the food with their strong bills to tear it apart.
While foraging, it clambers up and down tree trunks head-first and sidles along large branches, probing gaps and holes in bark for food items.
Generally resident throughout its range, it is the most frequently encountered member of its tribe in North America. The nuthatch family in North America also includes the Brown-headed, Pygmy, and Red-breasted Nuthatch.
The oldest known White-breasted Nuthatch was nearly 10 years old, according to scientists at Cornell Lab of Ornithology — an extraordinary age for such a small bird.
Eleven subspecies are recognized and are divided into three groups, based on call, plumage variation, and bill length: Eastern, Central, and Pacific.
Across its wide range, the White-breasted Nuthatch inhabits a variety of forest types. It occurs in forests where Ponderosa Pine is the dominant tree species.
Outside its breeding season, it often forages in mixed flocks with other small birds.
Nuthatches make three kinds of vocalizations: calls, songs, and foraging, or feeding, calls. These vocalizations vary by region. In the East, the typical call is a slow “yank, yank, yank,” whereas the Interior and Western subspecies gives a higher-pitched call repeated in a quick series. The song, typically given in late winter and early spring, is a series of six to eight notes, sung only by the male. These birds also make a quiet, short call while foraging.
White-breasted Nuthatches nest in natural cavities or knotholes, woodpecker holes, or sometimes in nest boxes. The nest site is usually above 15 feet up, and at times as high as 60 feet. The female builds the nest, a cup of twigs and grasses lined with shredded bark, hair, and feathers. There, she usually lays between five and nine eggs, which hatch after about two weeks of incubation.
Pairs display an interesting housekeeping behavior known as "bill sweeping." The birds rub their nest hole entrance with bits of fur, plants, or crushed insects, sometimes also daubing the area with mud. Scientists believe nuthatches use this behavior to mask or remove their scent around the nest, helping to prevent detection by predators, such as snakes, and nest competitors, chiefly squirrels.
