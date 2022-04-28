What keeps us awake? The list is long — stress, anxiety, flickering screens, noise, hormones, demanding workdays that overflow into the nighttime hours, worries about teenage kids or elderly parents.
Insomnia might rear its ugly head as the inability to fall asleep, stay asleep or fall back to sleep if you wake during the night.
“We see it across the age span,” Amy Thompson, CNP, with Avera Medical Group Functional Medicine, said. “Most often it’s a product of our busy lifestyles.”
Busyness leads to a racing mind.
“Think of your brain as a computer and you have all these windows open… you’re sending emails, making lunches and folding laundry up until bedtime, and you’re not doing anything to close those windows,” Thompson said.
Middle-age insomnia
Numerous factors can make those precious ZZZZs even more elusive in midlife, including hormone imbalance at perimenopause and menopause and those unwelcome hot flashes.
“Rather than being the underlying cause of sleeplessness, it might be that one factor that makes everything else too much to handle,” Jessica Morrell, CNP, IFMCP, with Avera Medical Group Functional Medicine, said.
Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy can help ease hormone imbalance or hot flashes.
“We do hormone testing to give you the least amount of what you need for the shortest possible time,” Morrell said.
Your body’s metabolism can cause difficulty sleeping. Eating a lot of carbs late in the evening or drinking alcohol can cause a glucose drop that stimulates your body to wake up.
Sometimes, the reason for lost sleep isn’t all in your head — it’s all in your bladder — when you have to get up to “go” multiple times during the night.
“This happens more as we get older for several reasons. Women who have had babies can experience greater weakness in their pelvic floor,” Dr. Jeremy Beireis, family practitioner with Avera Medical Group Functional Medicine, said.
Or, if you have varicose veins and fluid collects around your ankles, this fluid can move up toward your kidneys when you lie down.
Many women cope by not drinking any water after supper.
“But then you dehydrate yourself, and by morning you are well behind on fluids,” Beireis said.
Instead, he advises women to do Kegel exercises to strengthen the pelvic floor, and also try to retrain the bladder by waiting as long as they can to urinate. When you do urinate, empty your bladder completely. There are also medications that can help. If the problem is still not resolved, women can be referred to Avera Medical Group Urogynecology for specialty care.
Sleep disorder
A common sleep disorder experienced by both men and women is sleep apnea, in which breathing stops momentarily due to airway blockages, and you unknowingly wake yourself up to breathe. Snoring and gasping is a sign of this disorder which causes your oxygen levels to drop.
“You’re not getting that good REM sleep that your body needs,” Morrell said.
Those who might have sleep apnea are referred for a sleep study, and often the treatment is the use of a CPAP.
If sleep problems persist, see your doctor. While a prescription sleeping pill is a last resort, sometimes it’s needed to get you back on track.
All-day sleep tips
Get regular exercise to burn off excess energy plus stimulate serotonin release.
Expose yourself to natural daylight to regulate your sleep/wake cycle.
Eat a healthy, balanced diet that emphasizes fruits and vegetables, protein and complex carbohydrates.
Avoid foods that are high in carbs and sugar at night.
Limit caffeine, especially in the evening.
Find ways to quiet your mind before bed, for example, meditation or light reading.
Learn to practice mindfulness during the day. You can then utilize those strategies to calm your mind down when trying to go to sleep or go back to sleep.
Avoid screen time in the evening because the blue flickering light of computer, tablet and phone screens cues our body to stay awake.
Turn down the thermostat – the best sleeping temperature is 68 degrees.
Go to bed and get up at the same time every day. Sleeping in on Saturdays or taking long naps won’t help your cause.
Go to bed when you’re naturally tired – 10 to 10:30 p.m. for most people. If you miss that window, you might get a “second wind,” and it’s even harder to fall asleep.
Don’t depend on alcohol to put you to sleep. While it initially makes you feel sleepy, it can cause you to wake during the night.
Supplements might help you, for example, chamomile tea, l-theanine or melatonin — no more than 3 milligrams.
Functional Medicine looks beyond traditional treatments to help you be your healthiest self. It takes the entire picture into consideration, including medical history, personal risk issues, medications, nutrition, exercise, lifestyle and environmental factors.
The Functional Medicine approach addresses the underlying causes of disease, using a systems-oriented approach in a partnership with patients for improving their health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.