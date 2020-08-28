Wildfire preparation

Do all you can to protect your property before a fire starts.
In past decades, when rural areas were less populated, wildfires often consumed natural fuels without great harm to landowners or property. Today, with people and property scattered throughout much of the rural landscape, wildfires can quickly lead to devastation of property and lives.
While eliminating wildfire events isn’t feasible, there are ways to help reduce potential for a wildfire to destroy a building site. There are also cost-share programs and online resources to help rural landowners develop and execute an effective plan.
Mark Frickel, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Nebraska Forest Service, IANR, Wildland Urban Interface Forester, said his office recommends that landowners utilize the National Firewise Communities Program resources to evaluate the threat wildfire might pose to their home and buildings. Their website is https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Wildfire/Firewise-USA.
“This program generally focuses on major buildings and homes, providing information about how to identify elements of a home or building that are susceptible to fire,” Frickel said.
“Airborne embers from a wildfire can quickly ignite shake shingles or dry leaves trapped in a gutter. Dry pine needles also provide ready fuel for a wildfire.”
Embers from a wildfire could quickly ignite other areas around a home, such as patio furniture, wooden decks and areas of dried weeds. Frickel advises homeowners to survey a 30-foot perimeter around all buildings to help identify and remove/reduce these types of manageable fuels.
“If the perimeter includes vegetation or trees, those should be well manicured, so they don’t touch the building and are as far from the building as possible,” Frickel said. “Juniper and pine trees are especially vulnerable to fire.”
Firewise recommendations include creating a “defensible space” around structures by thinning trees and brush and selecting fire-resistant plants and ignition-resistant building materials. Consulting firefighters to develop an emergency plan will also help reduce potential for fire damages. Greenhouses and landscaping companies can assist with selecting appropriate trees and shrubs for a specific area.
Arens encourages landowners to learn about the National Forest Service cost-share programs and online resources that assist with thinning dense forests and removal of ladder fuels (ground vegetation that allows a fire to spread into a tree canopy).
Through a Forest Fuels Reduction program, the NFS reimburses eligible landowners for up to 75% of the costs (with per-acre caps) for tree removal, piling and pile-burning when necessary. The NFS Redcedar Forest Management program reimburses eligible landowners for up to 75% of costs for redcedar forest management, including tree removal, piling and pile disposal.
Additional programs include Burned Land Fuels Reduction Grants, Forest Restoration Grants, Firewise Defensible Space Grants, and Hazardous Fuels Reduction. Details about the programs are available at https://nfs.unl.edu/fuels-assistance .
Most wildfires burn rapidly, quickly covering a large area. In addition to flames, these kinds of fires bring high temperatures, smoke, toxic gases and soot that can be carried for tens or hundreds of miles. Breathing wildfire smoke can lead to respiratory and heart problems.
“The path of a wildfire is unpredictable,” Frickel said. “During a fire in the city of Blair (Nebraska), a grass fire quickly spread so fast it surrounded many houses before the fire department could respond.”
Because wildfire burns so intensely, water sources such as a garden hose are generally greatly inadequate in quenching the flames.
“Don’t hesitate to leave a site if you believe fire is putting your life in danger,” Frickel said. “You can always turn around if it isn’t as bad as it seems. Someone may think you overreacted, but you’re safe. That’s always the priority.”
