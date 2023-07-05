Pre-game planning and patience helped ensure the 300 high school performers traveling to Europe had a fantastic learning experience in London and Paris.
Jerry Letcher, leader of the group, did a great job coordinating 300 high school performers through the first half of a five-country European tour. Simply making sure everyone gets fed, has a hotel room, get where they need to go, and is entertained is a challenge he and his staff met like champs.
Letcher is joined on this trip by several high school teachers from the choir and band along with volunteers, who are all working to keep things running smoothly. Letcher is the band instructor in Aberdeen and has been the state coordinator of the South Dakota Ambassadors of Music since 2015.
Students are selected by their band instructors and the cost of going is paid for by the students and their families. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Seeing other cultures provided this group of students insight into different cultures they might not receive otherwise. The South Dakota Ambassadors of Music trip delivers a two-week learning experience for student musicians as they spread the excitement of music to London, Paris, and venues in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland to come.
I have enjoyed tagging along. England’s food is known to be a bit plain and lived up to its reputation. The musicians found the shrimp and chicken-flavored crisps particularly peculiar. The English were very polite and love music.
The band and choir performances in London were spectacular. The outdoor venue allowed a great crowd to listen to and watch American band music. People from other countries recognize South Dakota as the state of cowboys where the buffalo roam. The South Dakota Ambassadors of Music is letting Europe know we have a high level of passion and excellence in our music, too.
The choir performed in London at the St. Matthew's Church. It was built in 1882. The acoustics in this old place of worship was grand. The spectators loved it.
Today’s young people are occasionally criticized for lacking talent, fortitude, and the like. This group of approximately 300 South Dakota high school students put that notion to rest. They have impressed at every turn and their enthusiasm is relentless.
While waiting for our train to take us from London to Paris, an old fella sat down beside me. His name was Neville Schulman, a famous British mountaineer, and executive in the American film, theater and performing arts industry.
What a lucky opportunity for me to chat! Schulman’s most notable contribution to pop culture is as an agent for film director Ridley Scott. They’re currently working with Russell Crowe on Gladiator II, a certain hit follow-up to the wildly acclaimed “Gladiator.”
It’s amazing opportunities that land in your lap when you put yourself into a position to catch them. He was enthusiastic about our group of young musicians spreading music throughout Europe. After talking about movies, music and theater, he bid us farewell as the South Dakota Ambassadors of Music were off to Paris.
On June 26 and 27, the group performed in Paris. The first stop was the Eiffel Tower. Some students climbed the stairs to reach the viewing levels of the Eiffel Tower, while we more seasoned (old) folks enjoyed the elevator to take us up. From there we could see the park the band would be performing in later. Concertgoers gathered at the base of the Louis Vuitton Foundation art gallery and culture center in the heart of Paris.
Savanna Hendricks, daughter of Travis and Dee Hendricks from Vivian is one of the few musicians pulling double-duty as a soprano in the choir and clarinet player in the band.
“I wanted to show these countries how special music is to me…when words fail, music speaks,” she said.
It takes a major commitment from the families to send each kid on this extraordinary adventure.
The final selection was a rousing rendition of the U.S. national march “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” The students left their audience thoroughly entertained. There is no question that these South Dakota musicians made us proud.
Coming up, students will be performing in Austria, Germany and Switzerland. There is no doubt these entertaining young adults will be making lifetime memories and entertaining the heck out of the audiences, South Dakota style.
Willie Dvorak is traveling with the South Dakota Ambassadors of Music.
