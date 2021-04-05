The Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary’s Four Way Test Essay winners were awarded their cash prizes at the April 5 Rotary meeting.
Sixth graders from local middle schools submitted their essays on how they can apply the Rotary Four Way Test to their lives. Essays were due to the local Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club on February 28. A committee of Rotarians judged the essays to identify the first place winner of $100, second place winner of $75, and the third place winner of $50. The 1st place essay was also submitted to Rotary District #5610 for the District-level contest.
The Four Way Test: Of the things we think, say, or do:
Is it the Truth?
Is it fair to all concerned?
Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
“The Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club is proud to sponsor the annual Four Way Test Essay contest,” said Ann Schwartz, president of the Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club. “The essays remind us of the ways the Four Way Test can be applied to our daily lives, from using it to build better relationships, be a better teammate, and think twice when posting on social media.”
