The committee of judges has announced the results of the Elk’s Easter Egg event.
The 67-year-old tradition of the free Easter Egg Hunt at the governor’s mansion was pretty much forced into a one-year break for this year.
Because of the current social distancing, “We had to make a change for the Easter Egg Hunt,” said Steve Wegman, chair of the Easter Egg Hunt for over 35 years.
Still sponsored by the Pierre Elks Lodge #1953, the event became a coloring contest to be done from home. The contest was open to all children. “The coloring contest was for infants to 12-year-olds, but we aren’t going to card anyone,” said Wegman.
The free outline of drawings of eggs could be printed from a given website. Many entries went beyond the suggested outlines.
The plan was for kids (or parents) to print off the outline from the website. The kids were to color/decorate and hang the decorated paper eggs in their windows for people to “find” while out walking or driving. Contest entries were a photo of the final artwork posted on the Pierre Elk’s Lodge Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PierreSDElks by April 11. A committee of judges selected and awarded the lucky winners.
“The winners of Pierre Elk’s 67th Easter Egg Event are 10 young deserving artists and citizens of the Pierre area,” said Wegman. “The Pierre Elks are honored to have these young people to brighten the past gloomy month here in central South Dakota. Because of their hard work and to improve the life here, the Pierre Elk’s Lodge is giving each winner of the contest $40 in Pierre Pride dollars to be used at local stores in the Pierre area.”
“Thank you to everyone who entered, and especially to Alexa, Colt, Dane, Jaclyn, Jana, Julianna, Lilith, Oliva, Paxton and Taylor. And thank you Capital Journal for helping us,” said Wegman.
